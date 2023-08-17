Salt Lake City International airport with jets and stormy skies in the background

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City International Airport halted all arrivals and departures for a short period of time Thursday afternoon due to thunderstorms. The storms are now expected to cause short delays.

According to Nancy Volmer, the Director of Communication and Marketing for the Salt Lake City International Airport, the ground stop was only in place for a few minutes for concerns of lightning during some scattered thunderstorms.

An official severe thunderstorm warning for Utah County was issued at 3:47 p.m., and will be in effect till 4:30 p.m. ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said these severe thunderstorms have strong winds, and nickel-sized hail is possible.

“If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” NWS states on their website. “Move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.”

For more information and continual updates on local weather conditions, you can visit Utah’s 4 Warn Weather page here.