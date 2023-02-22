Airport crews clear snow at Salt Lake International Airport while planes wait at their gates. (Image courtesy of Salt Lake International Airport)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews at the Salt Lake International Airport were hard at work Wednesday morning to remove snow from the runways in order to make for safe departures and arrivals at the airport.

According to airport officials, snow removal crews worked throughout the night to keep the airfield clear, but there still could be possible cancellations as winter weather and snow storms continue to impact Utah.

Overnight, Salt Lake International Airport received nearly a foot of snow. Going into Wednesday morning, the snow continued to fall, bringing the total to over 14 inches of snow. Utah’s “storm of the season” continues to bring snow throughout the state on Wednesday.

The inclement weather has brought delays and cancellations to flights to and from Salt Lake International Airport.

As of Wednesday morning, 19 flights out of the Salt Lake City airport had been canceled with 15 flight arrivals from across the country also being canceled. Meanwhile, 13 flights leaving Salt Lake have been delayed with another 11 to the Beehive State falling behind schedule.

Salt Lake Airport officials are asking passengers to check with their airline regarding possible flight cancellations.