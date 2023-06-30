SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) —Salt Lake City Criterium is gearing up to be the sixth of ten stops on the 2023 American Crit Cup bike racing circuit on July 15 and 16.

This is Salt Lake’s 4th year as part of the series and event producers are excited about the two-day event offering professional and amateur bike racing. Race locations will be throughout Salt Lake including the Granary District and Sugarhouse Park.

Criterium racing is a spectator-friendly but unique form of cycling that stresses high-speed races taking place in a ‘thriving urban atmosphere.’ This year’s race in Salt Lake will begin in the Granary District for day 1 and day 2 will move to Sugarhouse Park.

Eric Gardiner, the director and founder of the race, said, “We’re thrilled to bring top-level criterium racing back to Salt Lake City. With our new courses, we aim to challenge teams’ abilities and create diverse racing experiences each day. Expect even more excitement with significantly more primes this year.”

With the move to the Granary District race, coordinators hope to create a more festival-like atmosphere welcoming and engaging more of the community. This year’s event will cover a larger area, featuring a vendor street fair with over 50 local vendors, food trucks, and breweries.

This expanded footprint of the race will allow for more room for spectators and showcase local culture and community spirit. The Salt Lake Crit crew says they are eager to ‘provide a more inclusive, enjoyable, and memorable event for all attendees, creating a true street party atmosphere that combines the thrill of professional bike racing with the essence of a community festival.’

The American Criterium Cup is a ten-race criterium series. Each 2-day circuit gives professional cyclists the opportunity to earn points toward winning the $100,000 purse at the end of the series. After Salt Lake City participants will head to Chicago and several other locations before the finale in St. Louis, Missouri.

For registration and event day information, including VIP spectator package details, visit the Salt Lake Criterium website.