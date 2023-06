SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A gas line ruptured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 6, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police are reportedly helping to divert traffic in the area of 595 West 100 South as crews repair the ruptured line.

Authorities say traffic in the area will be affected for around two hours.

“Please avoid the area and take an alternate route,” SLCPD states.

No further information is available at this time.