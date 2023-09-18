SALT LAKE (ABC4) – The world’s largest genealogy conference, RootsTech, has announced it is now open for registration for the 2024 gathering.

The event will, like last year, be offered both in-person at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2.

The in-person event costs $99 for those who register before Nov. 17, 2023, and while online attendance is free, registration is still encouraged. Those wishing to attend can register at the RootsTech registration website.

The theme for the 2024 conference is “Remember.” Encouraging family history enthusiasts around the world to gather online and in-person to discover, share, connect, and remember.

RootsTech 2024 will offer experiences for beginners to advanced researchers with over 300 class sessions, keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and hundreds of exhibitors who will showcase their latest innovative products and features.

“We’re excited to open registration for RootsTech 2024, focusing on the theme of remembering,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech event director, in a statement issued by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “After the success of RootsTech 2023, we’re looking forward to another incredible experience in 2024 offering the thrill of discovery, meeting cousins, making new connections with others, amazing entertainment, and learning about exciting new products.”