SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) — A ski resort has amped up its summer possibilities by becoming the first resort in the United States to put rooftop balconies on its trams, according to a press release.

Snowbird, located in Little Cottonwood Canyon, opened its aerial view tram balconies to the public today, June 17, unveiling a completely unique experience not only to Utah but to North America. This was the newest update to its tram system which experienced a complete makeover last year.

Snowbird, a Utah ski resort, opened its brand new rooftop balconies to the public on June 17, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.(Courtesy of Snowbird)

Snowbird, a Utah ski resort, opened its brand new rooftop balconies to the public on June 17, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.(Courtesy of Snowbird)

The two trams painted an iconic red and blue, were first installed in 1971 with the opening of the ski resort. Last year, they were replaced with new cabins with floor-to-ceiling windows and three glass panels on the floor, according to the website.

The wheel, gates, driving controls, and braking system were also replaced with newer technology. Snowbird officials said the previous controls were “flawless” but it was time to upgrade to the newest systems.

The new trams were opened to the public last November and follow the same 13-minute route to Hidden Peak. The rooftop balconies are its newest addition.

While this weekend marks the final days of the ski season, the summer activities are beginning to open with the melting snow. Activities including the Alpine Slide, Ropes Course, ZipWhipper, and Spider Mountain will be opening this Father’s Day weekend. There will also be a Father’s Day barbecue, festivities, and live music on both Saturday and Sunday.

To see all available summer activities and whether or not they have opened, click here.