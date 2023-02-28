A pickup truck rolled off the I-15 and onto railroad tracks. (Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A pickup truck rolled off the I-15 and onto railroad tracks in Davis County Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck was driving southbound on I-15 around 8:45 a.m. when it rolled off the right side of the road, crashing through a fence and onto railroad tracks.

UTA and railroad authorities were notified, and the driver experienced only minor injuries. The railroad was opened back up again around 10 a.m., according to officials.

The driver’s identity and the number of occupants in the vehicle have not been released.