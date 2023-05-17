SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Turning heads and bringing smiles, Scott Morgan from Santaquin is riding his lawnmower throughout Utah to make a difference. His journey kicked off Monday at the Utah/Idaho border, and now he’s on his way down Highway 89 to go through Kanab to the Utah/Arizona border.

All of this is for a good cause. Morgan is seeking to raise money for families of children who are hospitalized.

“You wake up in the night and realize you have to do something more for your community,” Morgan said. “I had that moment and wasn’t sure what to do about it. The next day, I was out mowing the grass and thought I could make a ride across the state and bring awareness to the facility, and so it began.”

A video of Scott Morgan heading down State Street after his visit to the Utah State Capitol. Courtesy of Scott Taylor

As of Wednesday, Morgan is three days in on his journey, which he expects to take around 10 days.

Donations for the fundraiser – known as “Rolling for Ronald” – will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area.



The Rees family from North Dakota is one of those families staying with RMHC. Their young son, William, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“We’ve had some ups and downs with his treatments. It’s been a big help,” said William’s father, Tommy Rees. “These volunteers provide relief not just for us, but for our children, to escape what we are in… It’s amazing, the staff members are just over the top. If you need anything… they have it and on top of that they’re there for us emotionally.”

Morgan will be embarking on a 439-mile-long journey, intent on advocating for the fundraiser at 7 miles per hour with his lawnmower. This is his third year riding his lawnmower for charity and his goal for this year is to reach a cumulative total of $200,000 raised over all three years

He hopes to inspire others to think about how they can give back.

“Serve others. Everybody has a talent or ability. I had the talent to organize this event or ride a lawnmower. Everybody has a special talent or ability. Use those,” he said. “As we travel along, we try to be helpful to others and try to encourage others to look at themselves and look at what they can do to be more kind, we enjoy the journey and meeting some great Utahns along the way.”