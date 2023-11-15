SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The holiday season often sees a rise in scams and Rocky Mountain Power is reminding its customers to be aware of scammers posing as its utility representatives.

Scammers often use sophisticated technology that allows their calls to appear on caller ID systems as coming from Rocky Mountain Power when they are not. Residents can always decline the call and call back to RMP’s published customer service number found on utility bills and on the Rocky Mountain Power website – 1-888-221-7070.

Customers can protect themselves from scams by being aware of the following tips and facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. You and other customers can always choose how you would like to make your payments.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your correct account number.

Scammers increasingly have used text messages as a means of targeting victims.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand payment via text message. Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers to set up their online billing profile at Pay My Bill (RockyMountainPower.net) where they can pay bills and review statements.