SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the Wasatch Front is expected to see even more days of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in the coming weeks and an increase in Utahns’ demand for electricity, Rocky Mountain Power says it’s prepared to handle the heat.

“More electricity is used by our customers during the summer season than at any other time of the year,” said Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power senior vice president of power delivery, in a recent news release. “Although we see the demand for electricity reach its highest point during the summer, we are confident about our network’s readiness for this summer.”

According to Rocky Mountain Power, the company reviews how electrical systems performed at the end of each summer, as it’s the period when customers use the most power. Last year, it identified 55 projects that were completed before this 2023 summer season. Some of these projects included:

Increasing system and distribution capacity

Installing new equipment such as switches, voltage regulators, etc.

Balancing and reconfiguring the electrical pathways serving customers in specific areas

As the hot weather continues, Rocky Mountain Power reportedly takes daily steps to ensure electric service is reliable for customers by monitoring substations and circuits with the highest use, as well as identifying any potential trouble areas with solutions generally designed the next day.

In addition, engineers and operators keep a close eye on weather forecasts, as electric systems are particularly sensitive when daytime highs are over 100 degrees for several days in a row.

Mansfield also says there are simple steps that customers can take to manage their energy use, increase energy efficiency, and ultimately save money. Among the top energy-saving recommendations during the summer are:

Set the thermostat as high as comfortable; for example, 78 degrees or higher when at home

Tune up air conditioners each year and clean or replace filters monthly

Operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night

Prepare meals that do not require the oven

More energy-saving tips and resources can be found online via their website.