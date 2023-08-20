SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Rocky Mountain Power is preparing for remnants from Hurricane Hilary’s impactful weather, according to a press release.

The power company is reportedly doing so by monitoring storm systems that are moving into the service territory early tomorrow morning, Aug. 21.

The weather forecast indicates strong winds and thunderstorms for customers along the Wasatch Front, according to the press release.

Rocky Mountain Power said the storm system has the potential to cause weather-related outages, but that the company has crews ready to respond in restoration efforts.

The company said it is important to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. People should avoid downed trees and powerlines, and keep pets far away from those areas, according to the press release.

Rocky Mountain Power also said it is important for customers to report power outages, as it helps crews pinpoint the cause of the outage and facilitates restoration efforts.

To prepare for power outages, Rocky Mountain Power said to assemble or restock emergency kits, making sure to include water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, blankets, a first aid kit, a manual can opener, a solar-powered cell phone charger, copies of important documents, cash, and special items for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.

To receive updates during the restoration process, customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text OUT to 759677.

Customers can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map here.