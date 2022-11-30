SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ross Carl “Rocky” Anderson announced his campaign plans to run for a third term as mayor on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Anderson served as the 33rd Salt Lake City Mayor for two terms from 2000 to 2008. In his announcement, he said Salt Lake City was “one of the top cities to live and work” when he was the mayor, but it is now “listed among the most dangerous cities in the country.”

A Utah native, Anderson has been critical of current Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, especially recently on topics such as homeless in Salt Lake City. In his speech officially announcing his campaign for mayor, Anderson criticized Mendenhall further, saying the city is deteriorating due to an “absence of effective leadership,” and a “do-nothing attitude.”

“I love this City, which has been so severely transformed and degraded,” Anderson said in his speech. “I have tried, without success, to get the attention of, and the implementation of solutions – even the provision of safe public toilets – by the Mayor and certain members of the City Council.”

Anderson kicked off his campaign for re-election on platforms such as homelessness, Salt Lake City Police Department response times, repairing infrastructure, and environmental and climate change measures.

“I look forward to an open, fair, and positive campaign about the relative records of achievements and capabilities of the candidates, in and outside of the government, and an informative campaign that will allow voters to decide who is best suited to lead our great city toward a future we all deserve,” Anderson said as he closed his speech.