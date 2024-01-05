SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Family members of a professional bull rider shot and killed in 2022 are demanding justice since a Utah judge dismissed the case earlier this week.

Kamilah Mitchell said what happened to her nephew requires consequences.

“I feel like we deserve better,” she said. “I feel like we were robbed of the justice for Ouncie.”

Her nephew was professional bull rider Demetrius Allen, known professionally as Ouncie Mitchell.

Court documents show that in September of 2022 Mitchell was staying with 23-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley in Salt Lake City while competing at the Utah State Fair.

Bagley’s apartment was locked when Mitchell tried to enter to retrieve some of his bull riding gear. That’s when Bagley shot him, police said.

It’s something Kamilah Mitchell says she won’t get over.

“It will never get any easier,” she said. “We’ll never get any time back with him.”

On Wednesday, a judge ruled Bagley was legally justified in killing Mitchell and dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be re-filed unless the state appeals the judge’s decision.

Clayton Simms, a Utah criminal defense attorney not connected with the case, said Bagley’s actions are protected because she was in her own home.

“If an attack is imminent, if you believe that you were threatened, you can strike the first blow,” he said. “You can shoot someone if you think that you are going to suffer injury.”

Simms said these types of cases are “incredibly tragic all around.”

Mitchell’s family says they don’t feel it’s fair.

“We, as a family and as a unity all over the world, disagree with the outcome,” Mitchell’s father, Demetrius Allen, said.

“Justice may not come today, and it may not come tomorrow, but it will come,” Kamilah Mitchell said.

They say they continue to hope and wait for closure.