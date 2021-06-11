Roads closed as police respond to fatal crash near Ogden Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are responding to a deadly collision in Weber County, Friday evening.

On June 11, officers from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Ogden Canyon.

According to officials, it is believed one person has died as a result of of the collision. Roads are closed in both directions on State Route 39 as crews investigate the scene.

“SR-39 Ogden Canyon is closed both directions between the Mouth of the Canyon and the Pineview Dam (MP 9-14) due to a crash,” Utah Department of Transportation reports.

Driver Alert: SR-39 Ogden Canyon is closed both directions between the Mouth of the Canyon and the Pineview Dam (MP 9-14) due to a crash. Use an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze before travel. @UDOTRegionOne @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 11, 2021

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any other reported injuries as a result.

