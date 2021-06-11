Roads closed as police respond to fatal crash near Ogden Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are responding to a deadly collision in Weber County, Friday evening.
On June 11, officers from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Ogden Canyon.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
According to officials, it is believed one person has died as a result of of the collision. Roads are closed in both directions on State Route 39 as crews investigate the scene.
“SR-39 Ogden Canyon is closed both directions between the Mouth of the Canyon and the Pineview Dam (MP 9-14) due to a crash,” Utah Department of Transportation reports.
It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any other reported injuries as a result.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.