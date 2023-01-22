DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Two drivers of vehicles involved in a road rage incident are now in police custody after one crashed into a sign, rolling the vehicle and causing damage to an uninvolved vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 while driving southbound on I-15 near the Bangerter Highway offramp exit in Draper. One of the vehicles drove into the gore area, the triangular intersection between an off-ramp and the freeway lanes, and crashed into the exit 289 sign, according to UHP Trooper Mike Alexander.

The impact of the crash rolled the vehicle causing minor injuries to the driver. A piece of debris from the crash hit an uninvolved vehicle that was stopped for a tire change on the side of the road. While the uninvolved vehicle was damaged by the incident, there were no injuries caused by the debris. The driver of the rolled vehicle did not require medical attention.

Both drivers of the two vehicles involved in the road rage incident that led to injury and damages are now in custody, according to Alexander. The investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the drivers have not been released due to the pending investigation.