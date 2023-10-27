SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s always a good idea to arrive at the airport early when you’re looking to catch a flight, but UDOT is recommending planning a little more extra time when heading to Salt Lake International this week.

UDOT said there will be a few road closures that would impact travel to the airport, particularly along I-125 and I-80.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., crews will begin repairing bridge decks on Northbound I-215 over to I-80, bringing the interstate down to one lane until Monday, Oct. 30 at 4 a.m. The ramp going from northbound I-215 to I-80 will be fully closed starting at midnight on Monday, Oct. 30 and won’t reopen until 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“During this time, airport travelers will need to use alternate routes to access the airport like Bangerter Highway or I-80,” said UDOT. “Access to I-80 or Redwood Road via I-215 northbound will also be closed.”

The actual length of the closures is subject to change, depending on Utah’s fickle weather.

To stay up-to-date on road closures and traffic conditions, Utah commuters can always visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app.