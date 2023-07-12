SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Criterium, Utah’s “cycling street party,” has announced that road closures will be in place on Saturday, July 15 in the Granary District.

The closures will be at the following locations on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

500 west and 600 west will be closed from 600 South down to 800 South.

700 South and 800 South will have closures between 400 West and 600 West.

600 South below and adjacent to the freeway off ramp will also be closed.

The closures will be in place to accommodate both a racing event and street festival. The event “combines the thrill of high-speed criterium racing with a vibrant community festival featuring local food vendors, live music, and activities for all ages,” a release states.

Attendees at the event are “strongly encouraged” to cycle, and a “bike valet” will be available at the intersection of 700 South and 500 West.

For drivers, street parking will be available in the surrounding area. “Early arrival is recommended for the best availability,” the release states.

Three main entrances and crosswalks will reportedly provide access into the race perimeter, located at the following:

500 West and 600 South near City Pet Club

700 South and 600 West near Kiitos Brewing

700 South and 500 West near the bike valet

“Alternative routes around the Granary District are recommended during these hours,” the release states. Local residents, businesses, and visitors are expected to plan accordingly.

“The Salt Lake Criterium team thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation and support and encourages everyone to come down and enjoy the day’s festivities,” the release states.

For more details about the event, including a detailed schedule and map, race registration, sponsors, and event schedule, visit the Salt Lake Criterium website here.

Day 2 of the event will take place in Sugarhouse Park.