The SR-210 is temporarily closed. (Courtesy of UDOT Cottonwood Canyons)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — UDOT has announced a road closure of SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon starting at noon today, Jan. 29, for avalanche mitigation.

Officials announced that uphill travel on the state route will be shut down at noon followed by downhill travel at 1 p.m. They estimate the road will begin to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

Once the downhill lane closes, guests at Alta and Snowbird and others in the area will not be able to leave until the avalanche mitigation is complete, according to the announcement.

Officials will close areas in the following order:

Albion/Alta Ski Area: 12:00 p.m.

Wildcat: 12:15 p.m.

Top of the bypass: 12:30 p.m.

Snowbird Entry 2-4: 12:45 p.m.

Snowbird Entry 1: 1 p.m.

The areas plan to reopen around 2:30 p.m. in reverse order.