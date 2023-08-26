SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sandy Saturday morning, according to Sandy Police.

Sgt. Greg Moffit, Sandy Police, said officers responded to the incident shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the intersection of 1300 East and 10600 South in Sandy.

According to police, witnesses said the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding, heading northbound on 1300 East, and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.

The motorcyclist reportedly crashed just after going through the intersection at 10600 South. Police said the motorcyclist, described as a man in his 20s, was declared deceased upon arrival.

Authorities are unsure of the cause at this time, though speed “does seem to be a factor,” Moffit said. Police are currently reconstructing the accident to determine a cause.

The road has been closed at 1300 East from approximately 10600 South to 10450 South at this time. Police said the road is expected to be closed until at least 10:30 a.m.

Notification of family members is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.