SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers are currently blocking traffic at 4000 West 700 South due to a fire in the area.

Salt Lake City Fire crews are currently at the scene.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

“Please use another route so crews can safely work,” police said.

Details on the fire are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.