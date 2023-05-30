RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Riverton man is facing up to 15 years in prison after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the chest in 2021.

According to court documents, Ismael Castro, 44, was found guilty of attempted murder, a second-degree felony, at the Third District Court in Salt Lake City. A judge has ordered him to serve in the Utah State Prison for up to 15 years.

On April 25, 2021, Riverton Police were dispatched to a home on West Quartz Valley on reports of a stabbing. Officers learned that Castro had approached his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in the garage and attempted to punch him.

The two men struggled, and Castro was put in a headlock. The new boyfriend reportedly told officers that he let Castro go after that because he just wanted to go home. However, Castro continued to “act in an aggressive manner” toward the other man.

At this point, the ex-girlfriend attempted to place herself between the two men, but Castro pushed her aside and stabbed the other man in the chest with a knife.

After the stabbing, Castro reportedly looked at the ex-girlfriend and said, “Now nobody gets what they want,” before running away.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where he was diagnosed with a stab wound to the chest, a collapsed lung, hypokalemia, hemothorax on the right side, pneumomediastinum and a minor liver laceration.