RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — A family therapist in Riverton was arrested Friday for allegedly downloading child pornography.

Tyson Jensen, 38, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for downloading child pornography on three separate days in February.

Jensen is a family therapist at Lighthouse MA counseling in Riverton. According to the arrest record, he was attending therapy at an undisclosed facility when he admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography.

He allegedly told his therapist on Feb. 24 that he found a way to access child pornography several times over the week, and that he found a way to prevent it from being tracked. The report record states he likely downloaded the child pornography at his Bluffdale residence or at his work computer in Riverton.

On March 17, at 8:30 a.m., Bluffdale Police Department officers went to Jensen’s home to conduct a search. Jensen admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography on three different days in February.

Jensen was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday afternoon where he will await charges and the possibility of bail.

ABC4 reached out to Lighthouse MA counseling for comment, and they said they do not have a comment.