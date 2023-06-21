SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An announcement was made by Rio Tinto on Tuesday, June 20, explaining investments into the Kennecott mine operations — totaling approximately $918 million.

Kennecott has been mining and processing minerals from the Bingham Canyon Mine since 1903 and remains one of the top-producing mines in the world, according to its website.

This investment is broken up into three different initiatives, each designed to strengthen the operation’s national supply of copper by increasing production from underground mining and improving the health of key assets.

According to a news release, $498 million of funding was approved by Rio Tinto to deliver underground development and infrastructure for an area of the mine known as the North Rim Skarn (NRS) region, which will begin in 2024 and is expected to ramp up over two years.

Overall, it’s anticipated to deliver around 250 thousand metric tons of additional mined copper over the next 10 years alongside open-cut operations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This investment will also be put towards supporting Kennecott in leveraging battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology — which trials have shown can create a safer workplace for employees underground, increase productivity, and reduce emissions for mining operations.

Additionally, a $300 million rebuild is currently underway at the Kennecott smelter — the largest in its history as one of only two operating smelters in the U.S. — including a furnace to ensure its health and efficiency.

Finally, another $120 million will be invested to upgrade the Kennecott refinery tank house structure and update its molybdenum flotation circuit. Molybdenum is an essential trace mineral used in steel alloys and cast iron to increase strength, hardness, and electrical conductivity, as well as resistance to corrosion and wear.

Clayton Walker, Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto Copper, remarks, “This investment will position Kennecott to continue the strong contribution it has made as part of the Salt Lake Valley community for 120 years, injecting about $1.5 billion annually to the local Utah economy.”

In recent years, the Kennecott mining operation has launched several initiatives which have removed more than 1 million tons of CO2 emissions and lowered its annual carbon footprint by as much as 65%.