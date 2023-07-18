SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Agents from the Utah Department of Corrections go out and supervise individuals on probation and parole. They call it field visits.

“Our purpose is to go see the probationer or parolee at their house, go into their room, and just see how they’re doing,” Utah Department Of Corrections Agent Trace Paul said.

“Sometimes we’ll just search their car, their whole house, just their room. Just kind of hold them accountable and make sure that they don’t have anything in there that’s going to be a violation, whether it be a parole violation or a law violation,” Utah Department Of Corrections Agent Kelly Allen said.

During that search, officers go from room to room checking for violations. When they don’t find any, it’s a positive visit. Agent Paul said it’s rewarding when they see a positive visit and a probationer or parolee is doing well.

There are tough days on the job and field visits aren’t always easy.

“We see some really hard things that sometimes you’re like, that was rough. And you just have to go home and just think about something else,” Paul said.

However, the two agents say the good outweighs the bad overall.

“Kind of make sure they have a good living situation, and a supportive family, like supportive people around them. And just making sure they’re being accountable for their actions and attending treatment and all the things to help them successfully. Get back into society,” Allen said.