PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews responded to several residential fires yesterday, according to Provo Fire and Rescue.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, fire crews from Provo, Orem, and Springville responded to a fire in southwest Provo, according to Provo Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page.

Fire officials reported that all occupants of the house made it out safely, and are now working with the Provo City Emergency Manager to coordinate assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire reportedly caused heavy damage in the garage, with smoke and some fire damage to other parts of the home, according to Provo Fire and Rescue.

Courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue

Additionally, Provo Fire and Rescue reported a garage fire on the west side of Provo.

The fire reportedly caused heavy damage to the garage and some charring inside the door to the kitchen, according to Provo Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

Fire officials reported all occupants were able to evacuate.

Courtesy of Provo Fire and Rescue

The Utah Department of Public Safety says that the best way to protect the people you care about from a fire is to stop the fire in the first place.

They say that in Utah, most fires and fire-related injuries occur while cooking. Candles, heating, and children using matches and lighters are also common causes, according to UDPS.

UDPS recommends staying alert — keeping an eye on what you’re cooking and turning off the stove before leaving the kitchen. Additionally, they say to keep things that can catch fire and heat sources apart.