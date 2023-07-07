SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City leaders held a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss expanding the homeless centers and were met with many concerned citizens.

Some citizens said not enough was being done to keep people in shelters, and off the streets. One Salt Lake City leader said he agrees, and said he knows how to fix that.

“We need to increase the staffing, the support, for those indoor resource centers,” Wayne Niederhauser, Director of the State Office of Homeless Services said. “The more we can regulate inside, the less of an impact it’s going to have on the outside.”

Another concerned citizen outlined one reason that people without homes do not go to the shelters:

“As you know, anyone who has done street outreach knows that one of the reasons that folks don’t to the shelters is feeling that they’re not safe,” the citizen said in the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mendenhall said she knows these problems are complicated, but hopes people understand the city has a vision and is working with the state to make it happen.