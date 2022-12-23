ALPINE, Utah (ABC4) — Search and rescue teams are responding to a report of a 48-year-old woman who injured her leg near Horsetail Falls Trail, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannon said the woman had sustained a “substantial” lower leg injury and could not get down from the trail. Rescue teams are reportedly hiking nearly 1.8 miles to get to her location.

The Horsetail Falls Trail is one of the many trails in Lone Peak Wilderness, a nearly 30,088 acres wilderness area located in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The trail stretches 2.3 miles long and takes about three hours to complete, according to AllTrails.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.