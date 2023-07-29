CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Missing dog “Reo,” who was taken in a car theft in Clearfield earlier this week, has been found at a homeless camp in Salt Lake City and returned to the owner, according to Clearfield Police.

Reo was in the back of the car when it was stolen from a Maverik convenience store near 700 South and Main Street in Clearfield on July 23.

Dee Thorell, 74, had gone into the store and Melissa Rush, 31, allegedly stole Thorell’s car keys. When Thorell attempted to prevent Rush from leaving, she was reportedly dragged across the parking lot and suffered a broken arm, bruising of the face, and road rash.

Thorell was unable to retrieve Reo from the car as it was being stolen.

Courtesy of Dee Thorell

Courtesy of Dee Thorell

Courtesy of Dee Thorell

Davis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rush on a number of charges on Wednesday, July 26, including second-degree felony robbery and felony aggravated assault, among others. Police recovered Thorell’s wrecked car in the 2300 block of N. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City. Reo was nowhere to be found.

Now, police say that at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, the family of the victim notified police that they had located Reo at a homeless camp in Salt Lake City.

“The dog is safe, healthy, and reunited with the victim. Initial information from family members of the victim, indicates the dog was dropped off by the previously arrested suspect (Rush), to a random family at this homeless camp,” Clearfield Police states.

Police say it appears that the homeless family had no idea the dog was stolen, and that they took care of the dog while in their company. Reo was reportedly given back to the victim without issue.

Thorell told ABC4 Reo has been her companion for seven years now.

No further information is available at this time.