KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A house caught fire in Kaysville Monday afternoon, sustaining significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The Kaysville Fire Department, along with the Layton Fire Department, the Farmington Fire Department, and Hill Air Force Base, responded to the fire near the intersection of 100 South and 100 West in Kaysville, Kaysville Fire said on social media.

Initial reports indicated the fire started in the attic. Kaysville fire crews believe the cause of the fire to be related to remodel work, although the official cause is still under investigation.

Crews reportedly controlled the fire by 4:30 p.m. and by 6 p.m., cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no further information at this time.