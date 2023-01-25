SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A California registered sex offender has been charged in Utah after allegedly attempting to kidnap two 11-year-old girls in Sandy in June of 2022.

David Adalberto Vargas, 34, has been charged with two first-degree felony counts of attempted child kidnapping in the third district court in Salt Lake County.

According to court documents, Vargas approached two girls on State Street in a “dirty rusty gray” Toyota and offered them a ride to South Towne Mall on June 4, 2022. The girls reportedly initially accepted the ride but stopped before getting into the car. One girl told police they “felt something bad was going to happen,” rejected the offer and ran away.

The court documents say the two girls began screaming for help when a woman in a Jeep stopped and helped them and called the police. Vargas allegedly drove away when the woman stopped to help, but according to one statement, parked nearby and watched the girls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police apprehended Vargas who allegedly said he saw a “Mexican man in a truck” talking to the girls and so he stopped to check on them.

Vargas is reportedly a registered sex offender in California, having reportedly been convicted of three counts of Annoy or Molest a Child under 18 and Touch Person Intimately Against Will for Sexual Arousal and served time in prison.

Police say Vargas is also currently marked as a non-compliant sex offender in Utah.