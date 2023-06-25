SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident, a “genetically diverse” red panda cub born on Friday, June 23, according to zoo officials.

The cub, born just after 4 p.m., is significant, according to the zoo, as the endangered animals have experienced a 40 percent decline in population in the last decade.

The zoo was able to observe the birth without interfering with the natural process, they said, using their high-definition cameras.

The baby’s mother, Priya, came to Hogle Zoo about a year ago from Colorado’s Pueblo Zoo on a breeding recommendation. The father, MowMow, came from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

Both Priya and MowMow have had successful cubs at other zoos with other partners, according to Hogle representatives. However, Priya will be the only panda parent caring for this baby.

“Priya and her cub are healthy, and are meeting all the important milestones we look for after birth,” the zoo said in a social media post.

Those milestones include Priya grooming the baby, Priya eating her placenta, and the cub moving around and making sounds.

“We’ve got to (red)-hand it to her—she’s been doing awesome so far,” the zoo said.

While visitors will not be able to see the cub until late summer, the Hogle Zoo is posting regular “CUBdates” to their Facebook for those interested.