WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A West Valley City apartment fire displaced four families, including at least 12 adults and five children, yesterday, Nov. 18.

The West Valley City Fire Department, along with American Red Cross of Utah Disaster Action Team staff and volunteers, responded to the fire on Lake Park Circle. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Red Cross.

Red Cross of Utah staff and volunteers worked to address the immediate needs of those affected, ensuring access to essential items like clothing and food, assisting with the replacement of prescription medications, and making sure the families had a safe place to sleep.

Additionally, staff and volunteers offered emotional support to those impacted by the disaster.

The Red Cross said they are committed to continuing support in the aftermath of this fire — in the coming days and weeks, the Red Cross will continue to assist those affected and connect them with community resources.

“We know the need for smoke alarms in our community is significant,” the Red Cross said.

They continued, saying home fires, on average, kill 2,500 people every year in the U.S. — many in homes that lack smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival, according to the Red Cross.

“This is an incredible important conversation now as we enter the winter months when cooking fires and heater fires happen more and more often,” the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross of Utah offers free smoke alarm instillation to community members. To request a visit for smoke alarm instillation, click here.