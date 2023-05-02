SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The University of Utah is set to break an enrollment record this fall.

Following college “decision day” on May 1, U of U said that more than 6,000 students have put deposits toward their fall tuition. They said this is traditionally an official marker of a student’s intent to enroll.

“We’re headed for a four-peat of our record fall enrollment numbers,” Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for Enrollment Management said.

“Students from across Utah and the rest of the country are finding the university an accessible and affordable option,” Robinson said. “This is a good next step toward our goal of growing the university’s student body to 40,000 students.”

According to the press release, this isn’t the first time the U has set records for their freshman class enrollments. Each year for the past four years, the university has set enrollment records. This includes fall 2021 and 2022.

There are currently nearly 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at the U. To read more about this enrollment record, visit this website.