SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Los Angeles rapper Blueface is drawing attention from fans and critics alike after pushing a fan to the ground and telling his fiancée to “get her” during a concert at a Salt Lake City nightclub Saturday night, according to videos circulating social media.

The concert, held by Blueface and his soon-to-be wife Jaidyn Alexis at Salt Lake City’s Gem Nightclub, was interrupted when a piece of ice reportedly flew past Alexis.

Blueface then called out a woman from the audience, accusing her of throwing the ice and bringing her on stage. He can be heard on video saying, “You throwing s*** right? Oh you didn’t throw nothing? You the only one with cups of ice.” He continues, “Come on up here. Don’t be scared now.”

After a few moments, Blueface looks back toward Alexis and says, “You know what to do […] Get her,” as he pushes the woman to the ground.

According to TMZ, Alexis threw “several punches” toward the fan, but none appeared to connect. TMZ also said that while chaos ensued, the woman managed to escape thanks to security.

Fans are reportedly calling for Alexis to leave her relationship with Blueface after the incident.

It isn’t the first time Blueface has come under public scrutiny. The “Thotiana” rapper was ordered to pay $13 million in damages after a Vegas strip club shooting, and is currently on probation for the incident.

To watch video of the incident at Gem Nightclub, visit TMZ here.