TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information about sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-(888)-421-1100.

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The trial is now underway for a man accused of rape among other sexual charges in 2018 for allegedly trying to reenact scenes from the novel and movie “50 Shades of Grey.”

Connor Lee, 25, is on trial for alleged rape, a first-degree felony, object rape, a first-degree felony, four counts of forcible sexual abuse, second-degree felonies, two counts of attempted object rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, class-a misdemeanors.

These charges stem from several claims by a woman that Lee had committed several sexual acts without her consent, including one instance where Lee told her he was trying to reenact scenes from “50 Shades of Grey.” These instances all allegedly occurred on four separate days in 2018.

According to charging documents, on September 25, 2018, Lee and the victim were reportedly kissing when he allegedly began touching her without her consent. She reportedly told him to stop multiple times, but he only stopped when she threatened to call her parents. This allegedly happened again later that night, despite her telling him no, and again Lee did not stop until she screamed at him. At this point, Lee allegedly apologized and took her home.

Then on September 30, 2018, according to charging documents, a similar incident occurred and she reportedly stopped him by grabbing his hand. Later that day, Lee was allegedly trying to talk the victim into having sex, saying he wanted to reenact the movie “50 Shades of Grey,” and that they wouldn’t be doing anything wrong. The victim reportedly threatened to pepper spray Lee.

Another incident occurred on October 9, 2018, however this time she allegedly received several bruises on her chest arms, and legs while trying to stop his advances. She initially told her parents she bumped into something.

On October 25, 2018, Lee allegedly sexually assaulted her and then raped her. During the alleged incident, Lee again said he was trying to reenact scenes from “50 Shades of Grey,” according to charging documents. A few days later, Lee allegedly offered to get the victim a pregnancy test.

Lee was brought in for questioning on February 13, 2019. He initially denied any sexual activity beyond kissing, the charging documents state. However, further in the interview, Lee told officers “She didn’t want to have sex but we had sex,” and that he lost control, physically hurt her, and raped her.

According to court records, since the charges, Lee has pleaded not guilty to rape, object rape, and two counts of forcible sexual abuse. Wednesday was his second day at trial in the American Fork 4th District Court.

The trial began on Monday, Aug. 7.