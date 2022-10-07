LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County.

UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp at Gordon Avenue on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to UDOT, the project will improve safety and mobility by connecting local cross streets to the 89.

UDOT is adding a third lane in each direction between Farmington Station and the 193 in Layton.