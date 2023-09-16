OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A bat found on an Ogden trail has tested positive for rabies, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Dept.

Officials say the bat was found on a trail in the area of the Ogden Botanical Gardens, located at 1750 Monroe Blvd.

Officials say that if you or your pet had contact with a bat between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, please call the Weber-Morgan Health Dept. at 801-430-8390. Rabies is 100 percent fatal, according to the department, and can be spread during contact with a bat.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other animals. People can’t get rabies from just seeing a rabid animal, and it can’t be transmitted through feces, blood, or urine. Rabies can be transmitted through infectious material, such as saliva, through the eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound.

According to the SLCoHD, a small percentage of bats actually carry rabies. Officials say a healthy bat will typically avoid people and don’t pose any threat to humans. During the day, it’s normal to see these bats hanging upside down on buildings and trees.

Bats with rabies, however, may behave unusually. SLCoHD said infected bats may go into areas they would typically avoid and spend more time on the ground. Bats with rabies are also more approachable than usual, as they may also be weak, dehydrated or unable to fly.

Harming bats is illegal in the state of Utah as all bat species are protected under Utah law. SLCoHD said bats are essential to Salt Lake Valley’s ecosystem by providing pest control, dispersing seeds and pollinating plants. The Salt Lake Valley is reportedly home to several bat species and some other species usually migrate through the area.

If you find a bat roosting on your home or is behaving normally and isn’t a threat, SLCoHD said you should leave the bat alone. If a bat is roosting in your home, such as in your attic, contact a local nuisance control agency who will then coordinate with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to remove it.

Health officials say if you find a bat on the ground or in an unusual place, you should not touch it and keep children and pets away from it. Bats can be reported to your local animal control agency.