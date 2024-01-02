SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah rabbi is putting the spotlight on the Utah Jazz for what he’s claiming happened at Monday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel from the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah sat with other local rabbis courtside at the game. He said they brought 12-by-18 inch signs that read, “I’m a Jew and I’m proud,” since they knew the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving was in town. Irving has a track record for the NBA reprimanding him for antisemitic posts in the past.

Zippel says about 9 minutes into the first quarter, Irving saw the signs and got upset, telling them there’s “no need to bring that to a game.” About halfway through the first quarter, Zippel claims Jazz employees came up to them asking them to put their signs away. He says some employees told them it was an issue of policy – no signs allowed courtside. Others, he said, told them it was the message on the sign that was an issue.

The inconsistency is what Zippel said he has a problem with.

“What was most frustrating about the turn of events last night was the confusion and the various competing and contradictory narratives coming from the organization,” he said.

The Utah Jazz said that one of their employees who spoke with Zippel was incorrect. They released a statement clarifying their policy, saying in part, “No matter where someone is in the arena, if a sign becomes distracting or sparks an interaction with a player, we will ask them to remove it … The issue was the disruptive interaction caused by usage of the signs, not the content of the signs.”

Zippel recognizes the power that puts into the hands of players.

“This was not a sign that said, ‘I denounce an antisemite.’ This is not a sign that said, ‘I blame Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is an antisemite.’ It’s a sign that says ‘I’m Jewish and I’m proud,'” he said. “I’m fascinated about the precedent that it sets, and I’m fascinated about the leeway that’s given to an NBA player.”

His goal going forward? Zippel said this is a “powerful opportunity” for the Jazz to look at the “inadvertent causes” of their actions.

At last check, Zippel said he hasn’t heard anything directly from the Utah Jazz or Delta Center.