PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As snow continues to melt in Park City, Public Works officials are taking measures to prepare for rising creeks and potential flooding with warmer temperatures this weekend.

One of the main areas the city is keeping a close eye on is Silver Creek, which locals refer to as “Poison Creek”. There are several locations throughout the town where the creek flows near bike paths and sidewalks. The city assures residents that they are prepared for whatever weather is thrown at them.

Driving along the narrow streets of Park City, it is easy to see just how much snow remains in yards and driveways. While the recent cold weather has helped slow down the melt, warmer temperatures are moving in this weekend, which will pick up the pace of the snow melt.

“In preparation for that, we’re continuing to do our daily checks throughout our key locations and we’re going to start moving some sandbags around to key locations and have them on trucks ready to deploy,” said Troy Dayley, Park City Public Works Director.

The city also has prepared pallets of sandbags ready to go, and residents can fill additional bags as needed.

“Over 7,000 sandbags that people have come and signed out, our checked out and a handful of others that have come and helped themselves,” Dayley said.

Bill Connell, the Park City Field Supervisor for Storm Water, pointed out a few of the choke points along Silver Creek that are checked on each day so as to avoid debris blocking the water flow.

Connell says they check on them at least once a day for now since it’s not very warm. But once the area warms up, city officials will have to start inspecting the choke points two to three times a day.

The stormwater system, Connell said, has improved over the past five years.

“We’ve really done a lot of cleaning on our stormwater system so a lot of the open ditch areas that used to be clogged up with dead trees and willows, we’ve cleared out,” he said. “There are still a few choke points we [keep] an eye on for sure. For the most part, I think we’re pretty good, and Sunday will be a good test.”

Dayley assures residents that the city is in good shape for flood preparedness.

“Temperatures will be pretty close to where they were a few weeks ago, close to 70 degrees, I think we’re sitting in pretty good shape.” The city plans to ramp up preparedness efforts over the weekend by loading sandbags into trucks and keeping more staff on standby for any issues that may arise. As the snow continues to melt, it is essential for residents to stay informed and take precautions to protect their homes and property. Stay safe, Park City!”