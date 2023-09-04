Damage to a Provo townhome after an SUV crashed through the wall on Sunday, Sept. 2 (Courtesy of Provo Police Department)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A woman living in a Provo townhome was taken to the hospital on Sunday after an SUV crashed through the wall and struck her.

A Provo Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near 700 West and 600 South on Sept. 3. A driver, who police suspect was driving under the influence, crashed their SUV into the side of a townhome, causing significant damage.

The woman who was inside the home at the time was taken to the hospital. Provo PD said her condition is unknown, however, she is expected to be OK. A woman in the passenger seat of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for reported injuries. Provo PD said she is expected to be OK, as well.

The townhome that was struck is part of a four-plex building. Red Cross of Utah said the three other units were affected by the crash, confirming all those living in the building’s townhomes have been displaced.

Red Cross volunteers and staff responded to the scene to help offer emotional support, access to safe shelter, and financial help for those affected by the crash. Red Cross Regional Communications Director Keith Paul said the organization will continue to help those displaced with access to community resources in the days and weeks to come.

Provo Police Department confirmed the woman driving who was suspected to be driving under the influence was taken into custody for further information.