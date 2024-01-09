PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — School will start two hours later than normal Wednesday for schools in the Provo City School District.

This announcement comes as a result of forecasted weather conditions and concerns about potential road conditions that morning, Jan. 10.

The school district noted that its transportation department will utilize Below Bench Pickup locations — buses on the east bench will pick students up at the designated bench pickup locations two hours after their regularly scheduled pickup times.

The school district said buses may be a little bit late so they ask for patience as you wait for the bus to arrive.

Additionally, the school district said there will be no half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday or after-school programs. High school athletics for in-season sports will take place as scheduled, unless otherwise directed.

“As always, parents are encouraged to do what they feel is best and safest when sending their students to school. Please communicate with your school if your student will be late or absent,” the school district said.