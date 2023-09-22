PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo school bus driver was saved by his granddaughter, along with some help from a bystander, after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to Provo Police.

The man’s granddaughter, Kamryn McCurdy, and Connor Morris are now recipients of Chief Beebe’s Citizen Recognition Award.

On the afternoon of Sept. 20, a school bus driver for a local Provo academy went into cardiac arrest while driving a bus. The episode caused him to lose consciousness.

Courtesy of Provo Police

Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority

His granddaughter, Kamryn, who was reportedly working the bus with him, jumped into action by shifting the gears into neutral and “fighting to apply the brakes on the bus,” Provo Police said.

At the same time, Morris was passing by, and noticed the bus veering off the road onto the pavement. Police said Morris ran alongside the bus and was able to get in, helping Kamryn bring the bus to a stop.

“Both Kamryn and Connor were commended by Chief Beebe for their quick-thinking and decisive actions that prevented further damage to property, and safeguarded others from potential injuries. You are both AWESOME! We’re glad to hear grandpa is doing well too,” Provo Police stated.

Unified Fire crews responded to the scene to find the driver receiving chest compressions from a bystander. After their personnel took over, the man was eventually able to regain a heartbeat, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He has reportedly since been released from the hospital.

“Grateful when we get to share the positive outcomes of our day to day operations,” Unified Fire stated.

No further information is available at this time.