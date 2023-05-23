PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Detectives are investigating a missing person case involving a Provo man, according to Provo Police.

The missing person, identified as Sacramento “Rico” Gutierrez, was reportedly last contacted in October of 2021.

Courtesy of Provo Police

Courtesy of Provo Police

Police say there is no indication of foul play, though they say it is “unusual” for family and friends to have not heard from him for this extended period of time, according to a press release.

He is currently listed as missing on the national database. He is reportedly 41 years old, 5’9″ tall, and weighs 175 lbs. His description states that he is a Hispanic male.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If anyone has information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts, please call Provo Police at 801-852-6343.

No further information is available at this time.