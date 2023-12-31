PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo police officer was taken to the hospital after an apparent fentanyl exposure on Saturday, according to Provo Police.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a report of two people who were “either asleep or passed out” inside of a parked car in a public parking lot, a release states.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found that the two individuals were “okay,” though the officers found drug paraphernalia and what they believed to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills in the car.

“These counterfeit pills are commonly manufactured using Fentanyl,” the release states. “Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous chemical that illegal drug manufacturers incorporate into many illicit products. Investigators have found Fentanyl in nearly all types of illegal drugs and counterfeit pills. When in powder form, it can easily be inhaled. It can also be absorbed directly through the skin.”

During the search, one officer was reportedly exposed to the fentanyl despite using proper protective equipment. That officer self-administered a dose of Naloxone, a drug that counteracts the effects of fentanyl and other opiates, and was taken to Utah Valley Hospital.

According to police, the officer was later released in good condition.

“We are grateful that our officer is doing well. We are also grateful for our department’s robust Naloxone program which keeps these emergency rescue kits in the hands of first responders to help them, as well as our community, when such exposures or overdoses occur,” Provo Police stated in the release.

Police said if you do come into contact with fentanyl, please do not touch it. Instead, call authorities immediately.

Utah has a harm-reduction law that gives limited immunity to those who are reporting an overdose to first responders, or medical providers, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.