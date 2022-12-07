PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the fatal hit-and-run last Thursday, Dec. 1.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Isabelle “Izzy” Parr. Investigators determined she was struck by a vehicle between 5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 1 while she was jogging. The vehicle that hit Parr fled the scene without stopping or calling for help.

The two vehicles police are looking for include a four-door dark-colored truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV.

If anyone recognizes these vehicles or was around 850 North 800 West around 5:23 p.m. on Dec. 1, contact Detective Smith at csmith@provo.org.

A GoFundMe for Parr has been set up to cover the cost of funeral services.