OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A convicted murderer who was suspected of being involved in an aggravated burglary was arrested Wednesday night. ABC4 had an exclusive interview with the victim, where she recounted her terrifying encounter with the fugitive.

Solomon Lee Johnson, 42, was arrested for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon on Wednesday, July 26, after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to murder her in front of her child.

According to the court documents, Johnson was on parole for an aggravated murder he committed in 1999.

Johnson reportedly entered the victim’s home on July 19th and threatened her with a gun. The suspect’s girlfriend, Chante King said when she attempted to intervene she was locked out of the house. The victim had met King and Johnson prior to this incident but had never had any problems.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Johnson then threw the victim to the ground and put a pillow to her head and pressed the gun to the pillow.

“[Johnson] grabbed a pillow and told me that he had to kill me…he couldn’t let me live. And then I was just begging him, but he pointed the gun at my one-year-old son and that’s kind of when I lost it,” The victim said. “And so he said that it would be better, so he pulled the blanket over him and then just said that he was going to splatter my brains all over my son.”

King intervened by shattering the window to the victim’s home and shouted at her boyfriend that the police were on their way. Johnson then got in King’s car and drove away.

“Right before he was going to kill me, […] without a doubt, if [King] would not have broke the window […] I genuinely believe that he would have killed me.”

According to the victim, Johnson even fought with himself on whether to leave her alive or to kill her so she could not call the cops. The victim of the aggravated burglary said prior to this incident, Johnson seemed like a nice guy.

“I’ve met him a couple of times when [King] and I first became friends, and he was such a nice guy like he came over and mowed my lawn. He was super nice.” The victim continued, “And then he was not that great. […] I mean, [King] said she moved behind me initially because she was trying to get away from him.”

When authorities asked King about Johnson’s whereabouts she claimed she did not have contact. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon for obstruction of justice.

Johnson was arrested around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in Orem, and was booked by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.