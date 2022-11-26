SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Provo man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges this week in Utah’s 3rd District Court after he pepper-sprayed Black Lives Matter protestors in West Valley City in September 2020.

Randall Craig Schroerlucke, 46, took a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to two counts of class A assault and one count of class B assault according to court documents. Additional charges of threat or use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and another charge of class B assault were dismissed by prosecutors.

Schroerlucke was also accused of brandishing a gun at the protest and claimed he did so out of self-defense. In April, a judge ruled that since Schroerlucke was armed and the other protestors were not, he could not claim self-defense.

The protest was held on Sept. 16, 2020, after the death of Damien Evans, who died in an officer-involved shooting in August of that year. There were around 50 people present for the protest. Schroerlucke was present as a bodyguard for Civilized Awakening Co-Founder James Sullivan. Footage of Schroerlucke’s GoPro camera can be seen below.

Schroerlucke is set to be sentenced Feb. 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. The plea deal will allow Schroerlucke to avoid jail time and he will serve probation instead.