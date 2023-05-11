PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo man pleaded guilty to shooting and murdering his mother last May after they allegedly got into an argument.

Gage Dinehart, 22, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, to which he pleaded guilty. He could receive 15 years to life in prison, up to a $10,000 fine. In his plea deal, Dinehart claimed that he intentionally or knowingly caused the death of his mother.

On May 19, 2022, Dinehart said he shot his mom, Nicole Peterson, 40, three times at close range with a handgun. “Each shot was intentional and deliberate,” Dinehart said in the plea. “Each shot struck the victim.”

According to the victim’s husband, Dinehart was acting rudely and asked for money from Peterson. Sometime after Peterson’s husband went to bed, she woke him up to tell him she was going to go to the bank to get money for her son. Peterson’s husband said he went back to sleep but woke up when he noticed police lights outside.

Video surveillance from their carport recorded the incident, and this was turned over to police for evidence. In the video, it is shown that Dinehart shoots his mom several times before she dies.

According to the plea deal, two of the three gunshot wounds were fatal, and his mom died within moments of the third gunshot. When officials responded to the scene, Dinehart voluntarily confessed to the shooting.

Dinehart’s sentencing is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo.