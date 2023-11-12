SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and engaging in a high-speed police chase, according to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

Cecilio James Delgado, 22, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; fail to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence; a class B misdemeanor; and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

Magna dispatch reportedly received a call from a woman in the same vehicle as Delgado. Dispatch said they could hear Delgado threatening to shoot her and police, according to the affidavit.

When police located the vehicle they said Delgado fled, leading them on a high-speed chase from Salt Lake County into Provo, where Delgado was eventually captured.

Police reportedly spoke with the victim and learned that she and Delgado were previously in a consensual relationship.

According to police, Delgado lured the victim into his car after repeatedly telling her he was going to drive her home. The victim had been drinking with Delgado, and knew he should not have been driving, but said she felt pressure into getting into the car, the affidavit states.

When the victim got into the car, police said Delgado immediately locked the doors and took off onto the freeway, away from the victim’s house.

The victim reportedly told Delgado several times to let her out, but he did not and threatened to shoot her, the affidavit states.

After being chased by police from Salt Lake County to Provo, Delgado reportedly pulled over and the victim was able to get out. Police said Delgado then continued fleeing.

The victim told police she was in fear for her safety during the ordeal, the affidavit states.

Police said Delgado eventually admitted he had been drinking and that he was driving the car with the victim in it. Delgado reportedly denied kidnapping the victim, claiming he had stopped in the middle of the freeway prior to the pursuit and that she could have got out if she wanted to.

Delgado reportedly claimed he was taking the victim home, but could not explain why he started in Magna, where the victim lives, and drove her to Provo, where he lives, the affidavit states.

Delgado was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.