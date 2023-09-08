PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo man was found in possession of nine guns, over a pound of heroin, numerous types of bullets, body armor, and drug distribution materials at his home, which is located less than 100 feet from an elementary school, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on Thursday facing possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (first-degree felony), nine counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (second-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance (class B misdemeanor), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor).

On Sept. 7, police issued a search warrant at Rodriguez’s Provo home for the distribution of illegal drugs. Upon entering the home, officers found Rodriguez, his wife, and kids.

Once Rodriguez was detained and the house was secured, officers searched the residence and found 609 grams of heroin in the laundry hamper, which was located in the master bedroom. Additionally, officers found $4,020 in cash, organized by three rolls of $1,000 and one roll of $1,020, in a small backpack, as well as nine guns.

Among the guns were two AR-15’s, an AK-47, a shotgun, four pistols, numerous magazines and rounds of ammunition, and soft body armor, according to police. The AK-47 reportedly had a 30-round magazine fully-loaded with three different types of rounds stocked: full metal jacket, hollow point, and armor-piercing.

“Numerous armor-piercing pistol rounds were also located loaded in magazines,” court documents state. One pistol and an AR-15 reportedly did not have serial numbers on them, which police refer to as “ghost guns.”

Officers also found packaging material, cutting agent, and scales to split up the heroin into user amounts in an outbuilding attached to the home, according to court documents.

Police said the amount of heroin found holds a street value of over $60,000. Rodriguez is a convicted felon and is restricted from possessing guns.

Upon first being detained, Rodriguez reportedly told police they would find nothing in the home. After the heroin was found, Rodriguez said, “I wanted to make you work for it,” the affidavit states.

In regard to the guns, Rodriguez claimed he knew he was restricted but that he liked guns and shooting.

Police said Rodriguez had over $1,000 in his pocket and THC cartridges in his truck. He has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics twice in the past, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person once.

In the previous drug distribution conviction, he was in possession of methamphetamine in a quantity similar to the amount of heroin found in his laundry hamper.

No further information is available at this time.